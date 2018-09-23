Jaguars expected to be without Leonard Fournette again this week

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette missed last Sunday’s win over the Patriots with a hamstring injury and it looks like he’ll be out again against the Titans.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are set to play without Fournette for the second straight weekend. T.J. Yeldon, who was also listed as questionable, is expected to play and Corey Grant will also be part of the backfield mix for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville’s offense didn’t miss Fournette last Sunday as Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes in a 31-20 win over the Patriots. Yeldon and Grant ran 14 times for 71 yards.

The Jaguars also listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable due to an ankle injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play. The Titans are set to start Blaine Gabbert at quarterback for the second straight week as Marcus Mariota is still dealing with a right elbow injury.