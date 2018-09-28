No backlash to Eric Reid signing, even from the guy who lost a job

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 28, 2018, 12:07 PM EDT
There were many people who wondered aloud that there might be a backlash for any team that signed Eric Reid, some hypothetical wave of protests that would be “bad for business.”

But in Charlotte, even the guy who got fired because of him supports the move.

The corresponding transaction for the Panthers addition of Reid was to release cornerback Lorenzo Doss, but he seemed to understand the importance of the day.

Reid and Colin Kaepernick’s collusion suit against the NFL made it reasonable to wonder if any team would be willing to sign him. But the reaction in Carolina has been largely positive, because the football team needed a player who does what he does. Even local sports talk radio callers — far from the Algonquin Round Table on the best of days — have been extremely supportive of the decision.

The Panthers brought Reid in because of their football need (though they wouldn’t have always been able to have made such a decision). And while Kaepernick might not find a team willing to take the same chance, the lack of response in a conservative Southern city should be instructive.

19 responses to “No backlash to Eric Reid signing, even from the guy who lost a job

  4. Difference is Reid can fit into a scheme and is a good Safety wish Eagles had signed him after McCleod injury, Kaepernick cant. He has skill set that would cause most teams to change their offense too much.

  5. It’s been one day. How do you measure whether something was bad for business when the Panthers haven’t played a game since Reid joined the team? Did you expect the talking heads to speak out against the signing? They’re afraid of losing their jobs for having an opinion.

    Maybe people are protesting his signing by selling their Tesla stock. That makes about as much sense as kneeling during the national anthem before a football game to protest a few overzealous police officers.

  7. In other words, this proves that it wasn’t collusion that kept Kaepernick from being signed, it was because he’s not a good QB.

    No, it just proves the Panthers needed a safety. C’mon you can’t honestly tell me kaep isn’t better than the Bill’s opening day starter.

  8. Reid is an American patriot. Please take a knee whenever the national anthem (an old English drinking song full of hatred and racism) has played before a silly little game.

  9. Have you been to Charlotte? “Conservative” city it is not. Not surprised to hear all welcoming Reid to the Panthers. He will help the defense for sure.

  13. 1969l78 says:
    Big difference…..Reid can play, Kap not so much!
    ==============
    Then why did it take until Week 4 for someone to sign him?

    If decisions are only about football, then Kap would have been signed for a camp arm at least. Whether you think he can play or not, you must admit he is better than the fourth best QB on rosters in training camp.

  14. mark0226 says
    If decisions are only about football, then Kap would have been signed for a camp arm at least. Whether you think he can play or not, you must admit he is better than the fourth best QB on rosters in training camp.

    –No way a team is going to pay him what he wants just to be a camp arm. That 4th QB you mention is a possible developmental project that come at a bargain price.

  15. mark0226 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:05 pm
    1969l78 says:
    Big difference…..Reid can play, Kap not so much!
    ==============
    Then why did it take until Week 4 for someone to sign him?

    If decisions are only about football, then Kap would have been signed for a camp arm at least. Whether you think he can play or not, you must admit he is better than the fourth best QB on rosters in training camp.

    You make it sound like being better 4th string QB is suppose to be a accomplishment. If the best Kaep can be is better then a 4th string QB who is either going to be cut on the practice squad or better then someone like the Peterman then that isn’t much of an accomplishment or something to brag about

  17. Fake sports political East coast media still doesn’t understand the majority of the country. It’s why you keep losing.

  19. “Have you been to Charlotte? “Conservative” city it is not.
    ===========================================================

    Darin Gant covered the Panthers for 14 years as a newspaper beat writer. I think he is familiar with Charlotte.

