NFL “immediately” realized Azteca Stadium field would not meet the standard for play

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2018, 6:16 AM EST
At least one report that emerged in the hours before the NFL pulled the plug on playing the Chiefs-Rams game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City characterized the league as being “determined” to play the game as scheduled. That characterization was grossly optimistic, as best.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rams field inspectors and NFL game-day operations representatives “immediately” realized that the field would not meet the NFL’s standard for play.

That realization came early enough to shift the game to L.A., but late enough to be an embarrassment to the NFL and an inconvenience to fans that had planned to travel to Mexico City for the game. Yes, the NFL did the right thing; based on the quality of the field, the NFL did the only thing it could have done.

Moving forward, what can be done (what should be done) is that these assessments need to be made much sooner than the week before the game. Even though the league requires the home team for international contests to keep its home stadium available, shifting an international game back to domestic soil less than a week before kickoff isn’t a good look, and it gives fans who already view dimly the effort to export the top American sport another reason to grumble about the league’s ongoing obsession with globalizing football.

12 responses to “NFL “immediately” realized Azteca Stadium field would not meet the standard for play

  2. Although everyone is going to blame Goodell the blame should be squarely at the feet of the guy in charge of over seeing international games(I don’t remember his name although it was in an article here recently). The reports are the field was tore up from a concert over a month ago and if true that was more than enough time to fix the field or to announce a move instead he seemingly sat on his hands hoping for a miracle.

  4. When Hard Rock Stadium had field issues last year, they resodded it 4-5 days before a game…couldn’t they do that here?

  5. The fact the field condition was known to be poor for some time and could have been fixed if the NFL addressed it timely. And I don’t recall the NFL having any concerns about the Pats-Raiders game there last year soon after a major quake. Nor did the NFL express much concern about the security issues (and theft from Brady’s locker etc). Nor did the NFL pull the plug on the first sports game in the newly rebuilt Wembly 2007 when the field conditions were known to be awful due to teething problems and unseasonal weather on bedding in the brand new turf base.

    All of which highly suggests the NFL were increasingly keen for their two golden teams to be moved back to their new golden-effort market in LA – just as they had wanted to push ahead with London – poor field condition wasn’t a factor then and isn’t now, it’s just a handy excuse to play it in LA.

  6. “immediately”, huh? You were being updated daily, ignored the updates and then only when it was reported how bad it was, did Mr. “Optics” move the game to LA.

    Awesome!

    I love the NFL!

  7. Bob Gassel says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:45 am
    When Hard Rock Stadium had field issues last year, they resodded it 4-5 days before a game…couldn’t they do that here?

    ——————–

    Sod takes a good 10 days to settle, if not a full 2 weeks. Goodell is a liar and a fraud.

    Period.

  8. SundaySwami says:
    November 15, 2018 at 6:40 am
    Although everyone is going to blame Goodell the blame should be squarely at the feet of the guy in charge of over seeing international games(I don’t remember his name although it was in an article here recently). The reports are the field was tore up from a concert over a month ago and if true that was more than enough time to fix the field or to announce a move instead he seemingly sat on his hands hoping for a miracle.

    ——————————————

    Kinsel?

    The former Jets employee who helped frame the Pats on Deflategate as if it was a formality?

    His office was moved at 345 Park Ave and then he was “re-assigned” to that position.

    LMAO

    This stuff simply cannot be made up.

  9. The NFL is not required to repair the field. The city is. For all we know, they were asked to do so and did not even make the effort in the time they were given. This is not the NFLs fault.

  11. The NFL wants to have franchises globally? Oh that’s a good idea! West Coast teams going east for a 1pm game have a hard enough time. How’s a team from Europe going to fare? My guess is ‘not so well’. China is a huge market. Probably should put a franchise there and DAMN the logistics! It’s more money right? Hey NFL? How about fixing the game football first before going global? At least partner with NASA in developing hypersonic travel first! Sadly I digress. In the meantime… The NFL has become a complete joke! Defenders are flagged on every other play! Hit a ball carrier? 15 yards! Tackle too hard? 15 yards! Hit a QB? 15 yards on top of an ejection! God forbid if a defender actually clobbers a WR BEFORE said WR is ‘allowed’ to catch and possess the football! That’s pass interference. Or unnecessary roughness? Or targeting? Or down by contact? Was it a ‘football move’? Annnnnd even after all of that a playing surface in Mexico/Cleveland/ Philadelphia can’t be resolved? SMH!

  12. I assume fans have to cover the change of flight costs (fees/fare diff) for the air travel, pre-paid hotels which you should never do. Does anyone know?

