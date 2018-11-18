Colts rout Titans for fourth straight win

AP

The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now.

They came into Sunday’s game against the Titans with a three-game winning streak and they moved it to four by pasting the Titans 38-10 in Indianapolis. The win moves the Colts to 5-5 and playoff hopes are improving by leaps and bounds with every week.

One of the biggest reasons for that remains the play of Andrew Luck. Luck was 23-of-29 for 297 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to Jacoby Brissett in garbage time. Luck has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his last seven games and he even got a chance to try to catch a touchdown, but tight end Eric Ebron‘s throw eluded him.

Neither Luck nor Brissett were sacked, which means that the rebuilt Colts offensive line has now gone five straight games without allowing one. Luck’s own streak is up to 214 dropbacks and the Colts offense is on fire as a result of the improvement up front on offense.

The Titans came into Sunday’s game off a rousing win over the Patriots, but will leave this one without any smiles. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical issue at the game and quarterback Marcus Mariota left before halftime with an elbow injury. Mariota missed time earlier this season with an elbow problem and head coach Mike Vrabel will be asked for updates on both men after the game.

He’ll also be asked about all that went wrong on the field, particularly if the loss of Pees is to blame for the uncharacteristically poor performance for the defense. They’ll need to answer them ahead of next Monday’s trip to Houston.

The Colts will stay home to host the Dolphins in a matchup of 5-5 teams trying to get a leg up in the playoff chase. Given the trajectories of the teams, it’s tough not to like the Colts’ chances.