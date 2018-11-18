Colts rout Titans for fourth straight win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
AP

The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now.

They came into Sunday’s game against the Titans with a three-game winning streak and they moved it to four by pasting the Titans 38-10 in Indianapolis. The win moves the Colts to 5-5 and playoff hopes are improving by leaps and bounds with every week.

One of the biggest reasons for that remains the play of Andrew Luck. Luck was 23-of-29 for 297 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to Jacoby Brissett in garbage time. Luck has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his last seven games and he even got a chance to try to catch a touchdown, but tight end Eric Ebron‘s throw eluded him.

Neither Luck nor Brissett were sacked, which means that the rebuilt Colts offensive line has now gone five straight games without allowing one. Luck’s own streak is up to 214 dropbacks and the Colts offense is on fire as a result of the improvement up front on offense.

The Titans came into Sunday’s game off a rousing win over the Patriots, but will leave this one without any smiles. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical issue at the game and quarterback Marcus Mariota left before halftime with an elbow injury. Mariota missed time earlier this season with an elbow problem and head coach Mike Vrabel will be asked for updates on both men after the game.

He’ll also be asked about all that went wrong on the field, particularly if the loss of Pees is to blame for the uncharacteristically poor performance for the defense. They’ll need to answer them ahead of next Monday’s trip to Houston.

The Colts will stay home to host the Dolphins in a matchup of 5-5 teams trying to get a leg up in the playoff chase. Given the trajectories of the teams, it’s tough not to like the Colts’ chances.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Colts rout Titans for fourth straight win

  1. This cant be! According to 99 percent of the Patriots fan base, Andrew Luck would never play again. They repeatedly posted this over and over again in every Colts article all offseason. We need more of their brilliant insight

  4. For the first time in his career with the Colts, Andrew Luck looks like he is having fun and is enjoying himself out there which is leading to him taking his game to an all-pro level. He always had the surreal talent, but the hits, lack of talent and poor coaching schemes took a toll on him and led him to be frantic with his decision making. He has thrown 13 td’s and 1 INT in the last 4 games and 3 of those games were against top 7 defenses heading into that week. He is out there throwing darts, his anticipation is on point, his footwork is a thing of beauty and Frank Reich is such a cool and collected coach, exactly what their franchise needed to turn the page

  5. The comments on the Colts used to be filled up with talk about how overrated Luck was and that he was fried from his injury. Well, he looks like he’s back, and if he can get in the playoffs with an actual defense and running game, I’d be a little afraid if I was another AFC team. Just saying. This team could easily be 7-3 right now and are ascending.

  8. Just like the Jags in week 2, always bet against the team that won their Super Bowl by beating the Patriots the week before.

  12. I’m a Patriots fan and I don’t hate Andrew Luck. I think he’s a great QB and he seems like a good guy. I’m glad he’s playing well.

    Believe it or not, most Pats fans don’t really think about the Colts. There is no rivalry. There hasn’t been one for over a decade. At least I have no ill will toward Andrew Luck. Colts fans need to move on.

  13. Wait wasn’t this Titans team supposed to be the one team that the Chargers were crowing about being a win over a quality opponent? If the Colts played the Chargers next week the Colts would win by 2 touchdowns.

  14. I assume Frank Reich is regretting how he handled OT against Houston. It could cost him the play-offs.

  17. weepingjebus says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    “.500 In The Worst Division In Sports: The Story of Indy’s Newest Banner”
    —————————-
    You must be referring to the AFC East.

  18. Whining Colts fans get to hang another participation banner. You’re the Junior Varsity. Go pump in some more crowd noise.

  19. ualprime says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:26 pm
    weepingjebus says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    “.500 In The Worst Division In Sports: The Story of Indy’s Newest Banner”
    —————————-
    You must be referring to the AFC East

    Actually it would be the NFC East

  21. I hope the Colts can finish strong and get into the wild card round. And take it all the way to the patriots. I just know it won’t be so lopsided this time. Maybe we still lose, but I know the last time we played, it wasn’t a grigson blowout.

  22. Ralphie, we have plenty of banners in the state of Indiana. IU 5 national championship banners, one of the top programs of all time, ND 11 football national championship banners , one of the top programs of all time. Meanwhile you have BC and UMass hahahahahahaha hilarious, you wouldnt know anything about banners would you

  23. weepingjebus says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    “.500 In The Worst Division In Sports: The Story of Indy’s Newest Banner”

    How annoying – – your life revolves around banner talk. Everything you post is related to a banner. It sounds like the Colts are in your head.

  24. thermanmerman99 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:01 pm
    Ralphie, we have plenty of banners in the state of Indiana. IU 5 national championship banners, one of the top programs of all time, ND 11 football national championship banners , one of the top programs of all time. Meanwhile you have BC and UMass hahahahahahaha hilarious, you wouldnt know anything about banners would you
    ____________________________________________________________

    This is ProFootballTalk. That you need to fall back on College championship, from two schools that you didn’t even attend to make yourself feel better about your pro football team absolutely illustrates that you and the state of Indiana are the Junior Varsity. Total Squids. Let’s swing it back to pro football and try to be happy with the one SB championship Indiana got when Old Massive Forehead was steering the Indy dinghy and a whole lotta participation banners since then. Congrats on your Super Bowl win today. He He.

  27. The Colts offense firing on all cylinders and the Eagles offense sputtering.
    This tells me who was REALLY calling the offense for the Eagles last year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!