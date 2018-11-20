Ryan Tannehill isn’t “quite 100 percent,” but confident he can do everything

AP

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return to the Dolphins starting quarterback job against the Colts this weekend, but he stopped short of declaring himself all the way back from the right shoulder injury that’s kept him out for the last five games.

Tannehill said that he experienced a setback a few weeks ago when he tried to step up his rehab work, which led to a slowdown until last week. Tannehill threw more and felt more comfortable, although he admitted to still feeling some pain in his shoulder.

He said it is at a “tolerable level” and that doctors are confident he won’t do any further damage by playing. Tannehill also said that he’ capable of doing anything that’s asked of him.

“I feel really good,” Tannehill said. “Not quite 100 percent, but I feel confident and have made all the throws I’m going to need to make over the course of a game.”

The Dolphins have lost wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to injured reserve since Tannehill last played a game, so the offense won’t be exactly the same but the 5-5 Dolphins will be hoping that everything clicks right off the bat anyway.