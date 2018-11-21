Sam Darnold didn’t practice Wednesday

AP

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was dressed for practice, but he didn’t practice.

The team’s official injury report listed Darnold as not participating, even on a limited basis in Wednesday’s work.

Darnold suffered a foot injury and didn’t play last week, but was holding out hope to come back this week against the Patriots.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets coach Todd Bowles said it was too soon to know whether the rookie would be able to play.

Putting on a helmet and pads to watch might be a defense against the cold, if he’s not going to use them to actually practice.

Darnold said earlier in the week his foot felt good, but Bowles said earlier in the week he was both day-to-day and week-to-week, which isn’t how that works.