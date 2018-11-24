NFL takes some criticism for tearing up the grass at Wembley Stadium

The NFL decided last week not to play the Chiefs-Rams game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, after a number of events there left the grass torn up. But the NFL is also taking some heat for being the culprits in tearing up the field at its other international venue.

That venue is Wembley Stadium, where the NFL played three games last month. The wear and tear from those games has English soccer fans crying foul about the playing surface.

“Wembley pitch still a disaster thanks to the NFL,” wrote the popular soccer commentators known as the Men In Blazers on their Twitter account. “Spurs should start playing at field in better health. Like the AZTECA.”

And an English sports website wrote that soccer team Manchester City “expressed concerns about the condition of the grass last month and the damage caused by the American football.”

Although it’s common for high schools and park districts to have soccer and football teams share fields, there has long been talk that at the highest levels of pro sports, soccer and football really shouldn’t be played on a shared playing surface. That’s why the NFL is an investor in the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, which was built with the NFL in mind, with separate grass and synthetic fields that can be rolled in or out depending on whether soccer or American football is being played. That may have to become the norm if the NFL wants to keep growing American football in countries where soccer is king.

  1. I can only imagine how annoying it would be to play a match where the ball hits divots and gashes in the field on every pass. Somebody should have been responsible for replacing field after the NFL held their month long London orgy.

  3. Sympathize with them. This NFL games abroad is dumb. I know it’s a money maker, but real NFL fans think it’s dumb. Since what does Goodell care what NFL fans think?

  4. They need perfect field conditions when Manchester City fans chant and sing their anti-semitic songs. What a disgrace it is for the NFL to be playing in that stadium.

  5. “This NFL games abroad is dumb. I know it’s a money maker, but real NFL fans think it’s dumb”

    I’ve been a “real fan” of the NFL since the early to mid 1960s when I discovered it around 6 years old. I don’t think its “dumb” to play overseas games, just that they have to prepare the fields properly along with all the other accommodations any NFL game requires

    Sympathize with them. This NFL games abroad is dumb. I know it's a money maker, but real NFL fans think it's dumb. Since what does Goodell care what NFL fans think?

    I think the thousands of fans travelling to a different continent to attend the games would take issue with being called false fans. I think you could argue they’re the realist of the lot if they go to those lengths to see their teams.

  7. Why exactly do people think the nfl exists? Because it isn’t for tradition, your fandom, or anything else, other than money. It’s almost like some of you don’t realize how business works. Of course, a lot of you also think Goodell runs the nfl and not 32 billionaires.

  8. Well, Wembley isn’t Spurs Stadium. Their ground has been hit by delays in construction. It’s not the NFL’s fault that Spurs couldn’t get their stadium built in time.

  9. This is professional FOOTBALL!
    What do the brits expect?
    After all, THEY came over here, uninvited, and tore up all the New England states….and NEVER apologized or paid reparations.
    Therefore, the brits got exactly what they deserved from the American NFL.

  10. >>” soccer and football really shouldn’t be played on a shared playing surface.”<<

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The NFL should be more worried about field conditions in places like Oakland, where the Raiders have to play on a baseball diamond, than some English soccer field where we play for "fans" who have no comprehension of the game in the first place.

  11. NFL live in London is / was always a mistake. They have access to games and have their national sport defined.

    @averagjoe – some like the fact every field isn’t Superbowl quality. Grass and dirt, that is football.

    It’s not ideal, but when the Jets left Shea stadium I was sad. And to state the least, I’m no Jets fan, just thought it looked like how football should be played and would watch every game I could played there. We watch, they pay the checks and take the risk.

  14. Just let them watch the games on their TV’s. I think it’s stupid to make NFL teams fly around the world. Or maybe they can hold the British Open at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Maybe they can run the Kentucky Derby in Berlin next year.

