Andy Reid wants Patrick Mahomes to “keep firing” while learning from mistakes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had almost two weeks to reflect on his performance in the team’s 54-51 loss to the Rams in Week 11, although he probably could have reached the same conclusion about what he needs to do in a lot less time.

Mahomes threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles in the game and said Wednesday that he has “to eliminate the turnovers” over the rest of the schedule. The fumbles were both caused by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Mahomes said he is “going to try to improve on just keeping two hands on the ball even when I do try to break the pocket.”

After Mahomes had a run of interceptions in training camp, head coach Andy Reid wasn’t concerned because those practices were a time to see where the quarterback needed to improve and Mahomes had shown that he wouldn’t make the same mistake twice. The Rams game counted in the standings, but Reid isn’t viewing things too differently.

“You don’t hide it,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “You go back and evaluate it: How did those things happen and then how do you fix them so they don’t happen again? So we’ve done that. One thing about Pat is that he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. That’s not been his M.O. here. I’m not worried about that. I want him to keep firing. Learn from your mistakes, but keep firing.”

Mahomes will fire his next shots against the Raiders on Sunday and his overall body of work suggests that there will be a lot more positive than negative once he does hit the field.

  3. I’m a Rams fan and I have no problem admitting he absolutely torched us. As noted, the two strip sack fumbles were caused by Aaron Donald who might go down as one of the best defensive lineman to ever play the game so there’s no shame in that. This kids potential is through the roof and if I’m a Chiefs fan I’m excited for what the future holds.

  6. what?!?!?! There will be a lot more positive than negative? learn from your mistakes but keep firing??!?!!

    mahomes is the best thing to happen to the QB position in a long time, especially to that KC franchise .. and that is as he currently is. Stop talking, unless it is to praise mahomes because that is the only thing he deserves is your praise and gratitude.

  8. My all time favorite player to watch wasn’t even a chief, it was Brett Favre and that cat would have thrown twice as many picks as this if he was playing the same as Mahomes. I am A OK with his performance so far and couldn’t be happier with him as our franchise WB going forward, mistakes and all. He is flat out fun to watch. I haven’t screamed at my tv this much in many seasons. My wife’s and kids keep commenting on my maniacal laughter as I watch him light it up.

  9. .
    It’s unfathomable that the Buffalo franchise, which has been searching for a QB for decades, decided to pass on Mahomes and trade their pick to the Chiefs.
    .

  10. Buffalo passed on Mahomes and Watson. So did 9 other teams.

    I give Pat 3 turnovers in the Rams game. One he held the ball too long and Donald got to him and two interceptions.

    One interception was with 30 seconds left needing to go 65 yards… One fumble Donald was basically unblocked and got the strip sack so I blame the lineman on that one.

    Wether it’s 3 or 5 I do not care. Alex Smith is a top 12 QB when healthy but couldn’t come from behind or win a shootout. With Smith this same Chiefs team is 6-4 at best. Mahomes is already a top 5 QB and can do anything. If a 3/1 TD/Turnover ratio is what we get, I’ll take it. And so will anyone else on the league.

    Keep slinging, when the season started I had hopes of maybe reaching the playoffs with a 1st year Q. The bad thing is now he’s making me think we can get to the playoffs, and maybe win some games when we get there.

