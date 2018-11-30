Gregg Williams still would take Myles Garrett over Deshaun Watson

Posted by Charean Williams on November 30, 2018, 6:14 PM EST
Getty Images

The Browns passed on Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes to draft Myles Garrett No. 1 overall in 2017. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams said Friday he would do the same thing again, even knowing what he knows now.

Yes, I would,’’ Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I really like [Garrett]. They had me evaluate the quarterbacks, too, and they had me evaluate a lot of the top players on the other side of the ball. You do good things like that in successful organizations. Get the opinion of a defensive guy on an offensive guy. Get the opinion of an offensive guy on a defensive guy. You are trying to find all of the little itty bitty things before you make the final decision. I think those are important.”

Williams, Garrett and the Browns get a chance to see Watson up close Sunday. The second-year quarterback has the Texans on an NFL-best eight-game winning streak.

The Browns also held the No. 12 choice that season and could have taken Watson, but they traded the pick to Houston and turned the choices into Jabrill Peppers at No. 25 in 2017 and cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4 this spring.

“It’s not anything to do knocking Deshaun at all how it ended up with him,’’ Williams said. “People saw how much they wanted him with the interest level down there of what the Texans went about doing it. Pretty good here, too, on how it has all shaped out. Whoever could predict their future did a good job.”

Cleveland, of course, finally got its quarterback with the No. 1 overall choice this year, selecting Baker Mayfield.

26 responses to “Gregg Williams still would take Myles Garrett over Deshaun Watson

  1. No way! So a interm head coach is backing the selection of a player on his defense instead of throwing him under the bus and saying Watson would have been a better selection? Crazy stuff~

  3. “You do good things like that in successful organizations.” Yah, they’ve actually won a few games, but I definitely wouldn’t call the Browns a “successful organization.”

  13. as if anyone needed any more evidence as to why Gregg Williams is a multi-time failed head coach.
    Watson has a team that was the 4th worst by record last year with an 8 game win streak, breaking an NFL record that was set in 1925.
    Mahomes is on a team with a ton of offensive weapons and a good oline.
    Coaches that would take Garrett over Mahomes or Watson are coaches that will soon be fired.

  15. I always wonder why people find zero sum in…everything. Garrett is an awesome De/Edge. Watson is a pretty good QB. Why do we have to find one or the other? This from a Browns fan. I am happy with Garrett. I love Mayfield. Does that mean I think Watson is a chump? Hell no.

  16. Wait so looking at this in hindsight he would have passed on Watson and Mahomes?

    Hmmmm… There is a special award for GM’s like this… Cleveland and Oakland

  17. Given the Browns offense is still largely a work in progress and their defense has never been horrible, I’d say from where he is sitting it is probably a logical conclusion. Watson still hasn’t proven he can beat a team worth beating ( he has barely played a full season with all his games combined) and I am not sure a Watson type QB would fit in Cleveland. And to the person who said Mahomes was better than all of them, well let us see Mahomes without Hunt before we start giving him the title of best new QB

  22. Mayfield over Watson and Mahomes?

    Garrett over Mahomes?

    seriously?

    the ONLY time a DE led his team to a Super Bowl victory it took two of them, who shared the MVP award (‘Too Tall’ Jones and Harvey Martin);

    and this was in a time where one could actually touch the little darlings under centre and the sweethearts running pass patterns;

    so, once out of over fifty championships and then it took two DEs to wrest the game away from one quarterback, and this during the smashmouth era, not the two-hand touch era of today where you pass to set up the run game;

    most rational minds would see at best one would need two Myles Garretts to match the value of on Watson or Mahomes or Wentz on the one day in every fifty the championship is played;

    yeah, it’s easy to see why Greg Williams doesn’t get to many HC offers these days;

  23. Yeah….I’m No. and Garrett is a fine player and should get even better, but you were QB starved at the time. Ridiculous statement.

    It’s easy to make a statement like that TODAY because you have Mayfield in the fold and he looks really good so far.

  25. deshaun watson is a beast, but id take baker mayfield in a heartbeat. the kid is a natural born and fiery leader of men. deshaun watson doesn’t run their defense in houston, which is led by jj watt and clowney. and myles garrett blows jj watt and clowney out of the water period.

  26. Watson was,is and will be the best football player out of that Draft. A skilled, polished, tough as nails leader who gets up everyday looking to get better. No knock on anyone else in the conversation, but Watson is a natural leader and born winner.

