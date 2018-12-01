Ezekiel Elliott fined for Salvation Army celebrations

AP

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have turned their touchdown celebration into a boon for The Salvation Army. The Cowboys’ star players and the organization committed to $21,000 each in matching gifts to The Salvation Army for a total of $63,000 after Elliott dropped $21 into one of the giant red kettles on Thanksgiving Day.

Elliott also dropped Prescott into the kettle after another touchdown in the victory over Washington.

But it will cost the running back another donation to the NFL.

The league fined Elliott $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebrations involving the kettle on Thanksgiving Day. (Although fines go to programs for former players, it would be a win-win-win for the $13,369 in this case to go to The Salvation Army.)

Elliott “borrowed” $21 — representing his jersey number — from a team photographer after he scored on a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Washington. He placed Prescott into the kettle after Prescott’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Officials penalized the second touchdown celebration but not the first.

Elliott raised an extra $250,000 for The Salvation Army in 2016 when he leaped into the kettle following a touchdown.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore copied Elliott’s celebration after an interception Thursday, pulling $23 out of his sock to throw into the kettle. He was not penalized.