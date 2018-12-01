Ezekiel Elliott fined for Salvation Army celebrations

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
AP

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have turned their touchdown celebration into a boon for The Salvation Army. The Cowboys’ star players and the organization committed to $21,000 each in matching gifts to The Salvation Army for a total of $63,000 after Elliott dropped $21 into one of the giant red kettles on Thanksgiving Day.

Elliott also dropped Prescott into the kettle after another touchdown in the victory over Washington.

But it will cost the running back another donation to the NFL.

The league fined Elliott $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his celebrations involving the kettle on Thanksgiving Day. (Although fines go to programs for former players, it would be a win-win-win for the $13,369 in this case to go to The Salvation Army.)

Elliott “borrowed” $21 — representing his jersey number — from a team photographer after he scored on a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Washington. He placed Prescott into the kettle after Prescott’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Officials penalized the second touchdown celebration but not the first.

Elliott raised an extra $250,000 for The Salvation Army in 2016 when he leaped into the kettle following a touchdown.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore copied Elliott’s celebration after an interception Thursday, pulling $23 out of his sock to throw into the kettle. He was not penalized.

19 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott fined for Salvation Army celebrations

  1. I know there is a crowd of “Act like you’ve been there before” but….

    Not only is it fun but it’s for a good cause, somethings that’s lacking in today’s world. It’s time to audit the person who issues fines.

  2. Cowboys won their SB. Good luck reaching the actual SB! Good defensive game, but your offense is a dumpster fire with DAK. Can’t wait til Dallas pays him 20M! Good luck signing all those defensive players after signing Dak.

  3. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore copied Elliott’s celebration after an interception Thursday, pulling $23 out of his sock to throw into the kettle. He was not penalized.Saint’s bias…

  4. Worse still, that’s twice now Boys have clearly donated players into the collection bowl and then took them back out! They no longer belong to your org, they’re Sally Army property! Disgusted.

  6. Last season according to Spotrac, the NFL fined players and owners $25,233,626, over the entire season. There were 283 total infractions last season.

    I wonder what percentage is taken out to give to the ‘board members’.

  7. Pathetic. The guy is giving some nice publicity to a worthy cause and the brain damaged NFL fines him? That isn’t a celebration deserving a fine. What the heck is wrong with the NFL? (OK I think I know the answer).

  10. So it’s okay to use these charities in part to make the look good, but it’s not okay for the players to actually have some fun while promoting these same charities in the process?

  13. Hmm, It’s no wonder why NFL players are classless compared to classy MLB players. NFL players are just plain classless and NFL fans must have cut reading comprehension! The article clearly states Elliot was NOT find for putting $21 Dollars into the bucket. But he was find for tossing a teammate into the Salvation Army pot, as he should have been! It makes NFL players look like teenaged Clowns and yet they want to be treated like Men?? Huh, really?? After tossing someone into a red plastic bowl?! Sure? That’s what MEN do! Also, it’s not Saint bias because Lattimore simply put Money into the plastic bowl as did Elliot and neither was fined for doing so. If Elliot didn’t act like a Child and toss his QB into the plastic bowl? He would not have been fined either. But what can expect from a child that pretends to be eating from a spoon when he runs for a first down?

  14. I see a couple people complaining about Lattimore not being penalized for throwing cash into the pot. Neither was Zeke. They both did the same thing and weren’t penalized. There’s no bias there. It was just a penalty when Dak himself went in.

  16. Had to try to end this! Everyone is disappointed because they consider the Salvation Army a good cause……we’ll what happens when guys start celebrating TD’s with Black Lives Matter demonstrators or some other worthy cause? That’s how policy decisions must be made. It’s a good fine. Trust me.

  18. Good grief!! Zeke “borrowed” $21 from a team photographer and Lattimore had the $ in his sock. Zeke puts Dak in the kettle. All of this simply brings awareness to the charity 😦 Why should anyone be fined for bringing attention to this fine charity and having a little fun??? Talk about the “No Fun League”….smh

