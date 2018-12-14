Thursday’s night game could shake up the MVP race

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
Any and all discussions about the MVP race aren’t relevant until the regular season ends. But that doesn’t stop them from happening.

Throughout the 2018 season, a variety of names have emerged (and subsided) in the MVP debate. After Sunday’s no-look and sidearm and fourth-down-wing-and-a-prayer victory over the Ravens, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to be the clear favorite, with one significant caveat: He had two prime-time games up next on the docket, and those big-stage performances could help, or hurt, his case.

Early in Thursday night’s game against the Chargers, it looked like Mahomes had cemented his status as the presumed winner. But as the offense sputtered, thanks to L.A. taking away the explosive plays and the Chiefs not embracing the opportunities underneath, an early 14-point lead never grew beyond that, and the Chargers were able in the fourth quarter to catch, and to pass, the Chiefs.

The guy who engineered the outcome, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, will now see his own case ascend. Meanwhile, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who like Rivers has never won the award, remains on the short list, as does Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who likely needs to match or beat the single-season sack record held by Michael Strahan* to have a chance to win the ultimate individual award in football.

For now, the talk will continue. Once the regular season ends, clarity will emerge, based on who makes the playoffs and where the teams are seeded. If the Chiefs get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, advantage Mahomes. If the Chargers secure it, Rivers rises. And if the Saints finish in the top spot on the NFC playoff tree, Brees gets a boost.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sits on the fringes of the debate, and if he can outduel Mahomes in nine days on NBC, maybe Wilson will make it to the short list, too.

26 responses to “Thursday’s night game could shake up the MVP race

  2. “If Russel Wilson van out duel Mahomes “??? With Seattle’s defense that is certainly possible, especially considering Wilson will be going against the K.C. defense. The K.C. defense that lost to the Chargers, Rams & Patriots ( all winning teams).

  3. I’m praying to the God of oval pigskins that Drew shows out come Monday Night and can wrap this MVP award up. He’s already earned it and has been deserving. Its rightful he retires with this award next to his other 2 Super Bowl trophies.

  6. Or Brady, who at 41 has been far outperforming the salty media’s opinions and has just taken the all-time records in career passing yards & career TDs – feats almost ignored by the media beacause they can’t forgive his 5 rings or his besting every division in the league for 20yrs.

  7. Lol you guys change like the wind! You better wait until the last week to see who plays best the final game.

  8. streetyson says:
    December 14, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Or Brady, who at 41 has been far outperforming the salty media’s opinions and has just taken the all-time records in career passing yards & career TDs – feats almost ignored by the media beacause they can’t forgive his 5 rings or his besting every division in the league for 20yrs.
    —————————
    Brady can’t even wear a legal helmet because his head’s too skinny. That disqualifies him from the MVP race.

  10. Why is Donald being considered? Yes, he has sacks but is he the catalyst for a great defense? Would the Rams’ record be much different without him? Great player, yes. MVP, haha, no.

  11. When Mahomes has an “off night” with a line of 24 of 34 for 243 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs for a 110.3 rating, I’d say he’s still very much among the favorites.

  12. Brady for MVP…haha! He isn’t even in the top 5 discussion of QBs anymore. And when you get six games every year that are virtual gimmees, how can he even be considered? Especially as just a system QB.

  13. streetyson says:
    December 14, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Or Brady, who at 41 has been far outperforming the salty media’s opinions and has just taken the all-time records in career passing yards & career TDs – feats almost ignored by the media beacause they can’t forgive his 5 rings or his besting every division in the league for 20yrs.

    —————————————

    its not an all time mvp award, its for this season

  14. rivers won the award last night, period. on the road in probably the hardest place to win, down 7 with 2 minutes to go, a huge 4th down conversion and a hit to the head. rivers was nails last night and deserves the award this year.

  15. In my mind, Mahomes is still the clear MVP favorite, and deservedly so. His athleticism and football smarts are impressive, to say the least. The term “elite” is often overused with NFL quarterbacks, but if he can demonstrate this level of superior play over multiple seasons, then he may end up joining the ranks of the truly elite signal callers, of which there are currently three—Rodgers, Brady and Brees.

  16. Am I the only one who isn’t fully sold on Mahomes yet? It seems many have him in the Hall of Fame already. I’m not ready to call him elite yet. I also was not sold on RG3 early in his career when many were fitting him for a Hall of Fame jacket.

    I am leaning towards Brees for MVP. Rivers has always been underrated as is again this year. He is legit candidate for MVP this season.

  17. It’s Rivers, clearly, and then everyone else. And he showed it again last night, as he has done all season.

  18. By definition, Rivers is an MVP every year. Chargers always win 4-5 more games due to his unique heroics than they would win if they had an average qb. Last night he lost a pro bowl receiver in first half and still pulled off the miracle. A few seasons back he had to finish season with FIFTH STRING center after first four were injured, still made playoffs.

  19. Aaron Donald? Stop it.

    The guy seems like a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the year, but League MVP is just preposterous. He has 46 tackles on the year, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass deflection, and 0 Interceptions on the team that has given up the 18th most points per game on the year. The media needs to relax on the hype. He’s a great defensive player, league MVP in today’s pass heavy game he IS NOT.

  22. Where is Mack’s name here if we’re talking Aaron Donald. Look at what Mack and the Bears did to the “best” team in football on last Sunday

  23. RW should be in the conversation, he lost Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor, Paul Richardson, Sheldon Richardson, and Jimmy Graham. Tell me another player that can lose this much talent and still get his team in the playoffs. RW is a magician.

  24. Jesus Alberto Esquivel Ramos says:
    December 14, 2018 at 2:50 pm
    RW should be in the conversation, he lost Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor, Paul Richardson, Sheldon Richardson, and Jimmy Graham. Tell me another player that can lose this much talent and still get his team in the playoffs. RW is a magician.
    ……………………………..
    Hate to say it…..but the Seahawk ‘star’defensive players might have been overrated since Pete has a whole new defense playing at a top 8 level. Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham??? I’m a Seahawk diehard and that’s a laugher. PRich was healthy for just 1+ season and once again is on IR for the Redskins and Jimmy is doing wonders for Green Bay just like he did in Seattle. Graham takes your teams toughness level down 4 notches the moment he puts on a uniform.

  25. An MVP should lead his team to victory in its toughest games. In Kansas City’s three biggest games — against the Patriots, the Rams and the Chargers — Mahommes and the Chiefs are 0-3 !!! No way does that constitute an MVP performance.

  26. If anyone thinks it will be anyone but Mahomes to win the MVP than you are clearly blind and dont know football. The guy will have 5,000 yds and 50 tds with 12 or 13 wins.

