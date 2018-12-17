Stephon Gilmore accuses Antonio Brown of a “super dirty” play

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
AP

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore engaged in some pushing and shoving with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday, and afterward Gilmore said Brown had engaged in dirty play.

“He did a little dirty move, grabbed my helmet, threw me down,” Gilmore said, via NESN. “That was super dirty. But other than that, just competing on the field.”

Although the Steelers won the game, Gilmore played well in his individual matchup with Brown and came out of it proud of his play.

“It was fun,” Gilmore said. “He’s one of the best receivers today. One thing that he’s good at — it’s not his routes — but his [timing] . . . when he makes his move. He’s very good at it.”

It was a good battle between the two of them, one we may see again in the playoffs.

37 responses to “Stephon Gilmore accuses Antonio Brown of a “super dirty” play

  3. That’s a favorite move by Brown – seen him do it vs the Ravens a few times and he usually gets away with it – but whatever works because bottom line he is a great receiver

  6. LOL… A team that lost a game, has a proven track record of cheating, with a horrible person as a coach and an over-rated crybaby of a QB now has a whiner at CB. Take your loss… hell the NFL will probably gift you guys another title anyway.

  7. Steelers just brought it, plain and simple. I wanted to say it’s the D or bradys late INT but d the only gave up 17 and most of the game Brady had nowhere to throw. the Steelers just had the energy, they were all over the Patriots.

  11. One game does not make for a season. While I believe it was a well fought game, 14 penitilies is not the style of football I am use to seeing from the Patriots.

    That said… AB was held in check and was not the real reason we lost yesterday. Pittsburgh’s Defense stepped it up. When you hold a team to 10points you most likely always win.

    They had to they had lost 3 in a row and it was do or die for them….

  13. Brown gets away with a lot of push-offs. Some are disguised as burst, but some are just regular uncalled OPI. But that’s the way the game is called. The receiver is always going to get a little more leeway than a defender. Until the league wants to make it an “area of emphasis,” that’s the way it’s likely to stay.
    I’d rather see two-way hand-fighting than receivers demanding flags every time they’re touched.

  16. “Don’t expect Goodell in that back pocket again, because it will be too obvious.”

    Yep. Goodell forced a lot of false starts. He really shouldn’t be using his magical powers to so obviously determine the outcome of a game.

  18. You know what else was dirty? That redzone interception Brady threw to Joe Haden. That was the kind bush league garbage the likes of Mark Sanchez and Blake Bortles try. Off his backfoot, moving away from scrimmage, across the field…awful. Can’t believe the most decorated QB in league history threw that pass in that situation.

  19. Brown is about 1/2 Gilmore’s size so the fact that Gilmore kept up with him all day and limited his game tells me AB was handled by Gilmore.
    NE defense played really well.

    Offense sucked. Is Josh Gordon just a decoy or what? Brady is locking onto Edelman this season and forces it to him all of the time.

    Congrats Pitt, you guys deserve the W this time

  20. tylawspick6 says:

    December 17, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    I will laugh my butt off if Pitt comes into NE for another game. lol

    Don’t expect Goodell in that back pocket again, because it will be too obvious.

    ________________

    Unless you’re next going to say that Goodell is some type of magician and he used his magical powers to make the Patriots commit false starts or made Brady throw that interception; then how could Goodell be responsible for the Patriots playing undisciplined and losing?

  23. He also accused him of being one of the best and just competing. Out of all of that, people latched onto what he described as a dirty play. It’s not for you to decide.

  24. No, a dirty play is when a tight end drills a defensive back in the back and tries to cripple him. That’s a dirty play.

  26. We’ll see if Gilmore’s comments worked and the yellow hankies fly when Brown tries that again at say… Foxboro.

    🙂

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    I will laugh my butt off if Pitt comes into NE for another game. lol

    Don’t expect Goodell in that back pocket again, because it will be too obvious.

    I laughed my butt off at the fall of the Patriots. Other than Lamar Jackson Brady is now the least scary QB that will make the playoffs in the AFC. He’s just average now. The cliff came pretty quickly.

  31. No, Gilmore is a humble quiet player, that is rightly going to the Pro Bowl. ABrown is a great WR that is universally reviled as a dirty player. As was Hines Ward(for different reasons, but still dirty). steelers will get theirs in the playoffs, hopefully in Foxboro. Yippie, they finally beat the Pats in the regular season. Only 7 more times to even Capt. Ahab.

  32. whodatalien says:

    just reminding yall wide receivers arent very important. least important position on offense

    ————

    The Steelers 3rd string RB had 178 total yards…

  35. FatBaba says:
    December 17, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Brady cost them that game…
    ========================================

    with his countless dropped passes and penalties? ya your probably right

  36. Last time the Steelers and Pats played, the Pats ripped his calf…..but Brown is the dirty player….LOL

  37. It’s called a penalty. If you want to consider every penalty a dirty play then i guess it was dirty. I guess I would consider something like suh stomping on someone or a player grabbing someone’s privates a dirty play. Players helmets and facemasks get grabbed every game.

