Patriots are surprisingly healthy after 14 games

December 19, 2018
The Patriots have had bad luck on the field in recent weeks, but they have had good luck when it comes to staying healthy.

On the first workday in advance of a key Week 16 home game against the Bills, the injury report contains only one name. Linebacker Brandon King was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

No other names appear on the injury report, which is sort of amazing given that no one is really 100 percent after 14 games. But that’s great news for the Patriots, who are being written off by many but who have one thing that every other AFC contender doesn’t: Extensive playoff appearance.

The Patriots have been to three of the last four Super Bowls, and quarterback Tom Brady has 37 career postseason starts, more than two full seasons of extra games. The Patriots, despite any potential flaws on the roster, are far less likely to be freaked out by the single-elimination nature of their January games. That, combined with the fact that so many have written them off already, could make them very dangerous.

24 responses to "Patriots are surprisingly healthy after 14 games"

  7. Hopefully the Steelers get #4 seed and knock out Chargers and Chiefs. That looks like the only way the Pats can host the AFCCG. Don’t see Pats winning at Arrowhead in the playoffs but they do have a decent chance of beating Texans on the road.

  11. “The Patriots have been to three of the last four Super Bowls”.

    And won two of them. Let the detractors chew on that for a while. Never count out Brady and Belichick until the season is over.

  12. “And won two of them. Let the detractors chew on that for a while. Never count out Brady and Belichick until the season is over.”

    More a case of Seattle and Atlanta losing them than of NE winning them.

  13. Here!here! To quote Brady who said it so many times: “This is our time.” And I believe him. Gronk looks hurt or just doesn’t want to play anymore, so the Pats will use him as a decoy and have someone else run the TE routes. The O-line will get a good dose of Brady-bitching and step it up. My only concern is defending the running game. Shelton will either play like a man or he’s gone at the end of the year. And I think the Pats are quietly hoping to play the Steelers in the playoff; humiliation is Patriot revenge.

  14. Philly beat Brady’s best and broke him.
    …true until (and IF) proven otherwise by the GoaT.

    Until then I’m right. 😂

  16. Not a Patriots fan or hater, but it seems silly to write off the Patriots. They certainly aren’t doing very well (by their standards) and may not be as talented as previous years. But they’re still the Patriots, and I wouldn’t write them off.

  18. Im good with a road game in LA if needed. Like the World Series Boston fans will be there and there will be plenty. 🙂

  19. mnrasslinggovjesse says:

    December 19, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    “And won two of them. Let the detractors chew on that for a while. Never count out Brady and Belichick until the season is over.”

    More a case of Seattle and Atlanta losing them than of NE winning them.

    More of a case of New England being better hence why they won

  20. Whilst they may not be severe enough to appear on the “list”, Edelman’s less than quick cuts, Gronk’s old man lumbering and Michel’s running are clearly not “healthy”.

  21. LOL…. what a riot…. IF the Patriots list a player as hurt they are called liars & cheaters for manipulating the injury report…. THEN, when they only list one player on the injury report they are AGAIN called liars & cheaters for not listing more players as injured…..
    Go ahead, vent your frustrations about anything & everything Patriots related….. all you are truly doing is DEFLECTING your own frustrations from the team you truly support onto the Pats to help make yourself feel better….
    It’s OBVIOUS the Pats STILL cause you great fear on any hopes you have for your teams succes….& to be honest, that’s actually pretty smart on your part…. The Pats will be in the playoffs & that is their 2nd home akin to the Razor…..once there they tend to kick it up a few notches & SPANK the PRETENDER TEAMS sending them home feeling inferior & dejected once again….
    You KNOW it, I KNOW it, the WORLD KNOWS IT TOO….
    PLEASANT DREAMS!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  22. The talent level is mediocre this year, but I can’t help but think that coaching by McDaniels and Flores is a major part of the Patriots’ underperformance. Recently McDaniels seems to have forgotten that run plays can include something other than run up the middle. To see him do that over and over and over again, no matter how much it isn’t working, makes me wonder what he’s thinking.

    The defensive secondary is OK, but the line is atrocious. It was even worse in the Steelers game than the Dolphins game, and that’s hard to do. This should be coachable, and it’s a mystery why they’re getting worse instead of better.

    I can’t say I’m optimistic about the season, but the key thing about the Patriots is their mental toughness. They don’t give up, no matter how bad things look (the Super Bowl against Atlanta being a prime example), and they usually take advantage of any errors at all by the other team. Teams without a lot of playoffs experience tend to make mistakes.

    This sure has been an interesting season with teams looking invincible and then falling to earth, and other teams climbing the ladder. No matter what, these last two games and the playoffs look like they’ll be fun to watch.

  23. People are throwing dirt on these guys. Not who they once were but always better coached than every team they play. They will be a tough out for whoever they face in the playoffs and wherever they face them.
    Bills followed by Jets at home. They will handle their business. It’s a good problem to have if people are knocking your program and you are at doorstep of yet another division title.

