Patrick Onwuasor is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Ravens defense played a great game against the Chargers in last Saturday’s 22-10 road win and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor was at the center of the effort.

Onwuasor sacked Philip Rivers twice and forced a key fumble in the fourth quarter of the game. The Chargers were down 16-10 and driving in Baltimore territory with less than three minutes left to go when tight end Antonio Gates had the ball knocked out of his grasp by Onwuasor.

Cornerback Tavon Young snatched the ball and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown that put the game all but out of reach for Los Angeles. Onwuasor was named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his work.

The victory and the Steelers’ loss on Sunday pushed the Ravens into first place in the AFC North. The division title will be theirs if Onwuasor and his teammates can come up with another win against the Browns in Week 17.