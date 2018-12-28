NFL admits a bad pass interference call but ignores Steelers-Saints

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
The NFL has publicly admitted that an official made a bad pass interference call on Sunday. But not the ones everyone was talking about.

NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron addressed pass interference in his weekly officiating video, but he had nothing to say about the pass interference call against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden that didn’t appear to have any significant contact at all. Or about the other pass interference call against Haden on a pass that appeared to have been tipped at the line of scrimmage, which would have negated any interference penalty. Or about the Saints’ game-winning touchdown, on which they appeared to commit offensive pass interference.

Instead, Riveron mentioned a call in the Packers-Jets game when Jets safety Jamal Adams was flagged for interference on Packers tight end Jimmy Graham.

“We want to talk about defensive pass interference,” he said. “This was called, unfortunately. This is not a foul for defensive pass interference. We see both players making contact with each other. There is no restriction on either side. The defender comes over the top, but, again, does not materially affect the receiver going up for the ball. This is not a foul for defensive pass interference.”

So Riveron is willing to admit his officials got a pass interference call wrong. But if Steelers fans were hoping to hear him admit a mistake from their game on Sunday, they’ll be left disappointed.

45 responses to “NFL admits a bad pass interference call but ignores Steelers-Saints

  2. Way too hard to admit they made a mistake that influenced the outcome of a playoff spot. That would create the simple problem for them of dealing with the question “now what”.

  4. Yeah the Steelers lost bc of the refs. It had absolutely nothing to do with their last two drives ending in turnovers. All but one of the PI calls were legit. Plus the refs had the makeup call on Apple.

  6. Riveron is a stooge, he didn’t admit the brutal OPI against Dallas Goedert against the cowboys was a bogus call, not to mention the idiotic call giving the cowboys the ball after the return man clearly fumbled and there were only Eagles around the ball and an Eagle clearly recovered the ball. These types of calls and mind boggling officiating gives credence to those who say the NFL is rigged. I’m a big time football fan, however, I must say I’ve turned more games off this year (never did before) because of the flag fests that interferes with the flow and outcome of some games. College football is so much more fun to watch. The NFL is over officiated.

  7. The Steelers are an embarrassment having a Hof QB 6 probowlers and barely above 500 record. The referees are not the reason either. It all began with Tim Tebow. Remember that great playoff game!! Yes you do Steelers fan !!

  8. Hayden had a slight push in Kamara’s back – how else do you explain how a player who can hurdle defenders gets only a 6 inch jump to catch the ball? A slight push just before a jump puts the player off balance and he can’t jump. I used to use that trick all the time playing basketball.

  11. The NFL referees are the GOATS in their profession. Just like all other GOATS, they’re not perfect. I study Joe Montana’s and Tom Brady’s stats, and I see int’s. I see some fumbles in Jim Brown’s and Walter Payton’s stats. Jerry Rice probably dropped more TD passes than any WR in history. Don Shula is the only coach to have a perfect season. Kareem might have even missed a sky hook or two. So why do refs have to be perfect? When we had those replacement refs we couldn’t wait to get the real ones back. Seriously, we couldn’t wait. We cheered when they returned. Has anyone ever tried refereeing a game? It ain’t easy. These guys are actually pretty awesome.

  14. The “phantom PI” called on Haden in the end zone was not as bad as everyone claims. Kamara can jump, but he was only able to get a foot off the ground? That suggests significant contact. Claiming the 4th down pass was tipped is a joke.

  15. As a steeler fan I’m a little bummed about the first pi call, but the game is over, so what are you gonna do. Maybe dpi should be changed to a 15 yard penalty since it’s always such a subjective call.

  17. Bountygate *had* to have been the NFL’s most egregious example of favoritism for the Saints…..

    We all know who’s the carefully cultivated darlings of the NFL, and here’s a hint: It ain’t the Saints.

  19. dryzzt23 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Yet again we have favoritism for the Saints.
    Make PI calls reviewable, THAT will solve the problem.
    ————————————————————————————
    It would only solve the problem if we could have confidence in the review officials, and I cannot see how that is possible.

  21. The Saints were flagged more time than the Steelers in the game, at home no less, so you can toss out any arguments that the Saints are favored. Believe me, they’ve been screwed by poor officiating as much as any other team.

    In this game, the first PI was questionable — Kamara had no shot at the catch and Haden looked like he may have slightly pushed off in an attempt to make the pick, but a no call would have been fine.

    On the second PI, the ball may have been tipped, but it could have also been a defensive holding call. Haden grabbed Thomas’ jersey and tackled him as he came across the line — that’s a penalty and I don’t see any controversy with that call.

    On the TD there is hand checking and then Thomas turns away to make the catch. Haden was leaning into Thomas, so when Thomas turns away he stumbles, but Thomas never extends his elbows — how is that PI?

  22. Kamara was badly overthrown and didn’t really even try to jump because he had no chance. I’d wonder if maybe he did that little half-hearted jump on purpose to draw a flag but having heard him speak I don’t know if that level of thinking is possible.

  23. I think the NFL simply did not want to acknowledge officials’ mistakes in a game that was pivotal to both team’s places in the playoffs. There is not likely to be much fan or media attention to mistakes in a game with 2 teams going no where. Those ca!!s in the Saints – Steelers game affected the outcome of that game. Of course, if Ridley or Ju-Ju take care of the ball, the mistakes made by the refs might have had little effect on the results.

  25. It has become obvious that officials in ALL sports want to be part of the game. Maybe we should embrace that.

    What if…

    NFL ref crews could be allocated ‘penalties’ just like teams have 3 time-outs per half. Give them 3 calls per half for holding, interference, illegal formations, and other infractions that mess with the game flow.

    Once 3 holding penalties are called in a half, no further holds can be called. Likewise for interference. Dead ball fouls and personal fouls would not be limited.

    My guess is that refs would throw fewer flags, saving them for later in each half. Only OBVIOUS infractions would be called. A crew that used all their interference calls early would likely lose control of the game. I bet that would happen once every couple years.

    As a fan and viewer, I would welcome the experiment.

  26. Haden also got a very generous non-call when he hacked Julian Edelman before the ball arrived in the previous week’s game. Also the phantom call against Jonathan Jones set up Ittsburgh’s first score. Steeler tears are still so sweet!

  27. We used to not know what a catch is, but now we don’t know what a penalty is. As bad as the PI calls are, what about the holding calls? Nothing kills a drive like a holding call and they are called all the time. At the same time I constantly see linemen, both arms outstretched, grabbing for the QB, and they have an arm around their neck pulling them back. That isnt holding tho, apparently…

  28. Wow! Steelers’ fans still trying to convince themselves (for the sixth time this year) that they lost a game because of the refs? What were they expecting to hear? That the refs stood over JuJu Smith-Fumble and pried the ball out of his hands? LOLOLOLOLOL

  30. how about the phantom holding calls in the pats vs miami or pitt games as ne looked primed to ice or tie the game? lol

    jon jones pi vs pitt? lol!

    goodell at work, folks

  31. dryzzt23 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm
    Yet again we have favoritism for the Saints.

    ***********************************************

    A lot of good that “favoritism” did the Saints in Dallas, when Kamara took that hit to the helmet….

  32. There have been a lot of bad PI calls this year. Also roughing the passer isn’t the same across the board either. You will see a terrible call for it and then see one that should of been called bet missed. The officiating is just awful and gets worse every year because there are too many stupid rules.

  34. Eaglehaslanded !!! says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    Riveron is a stooge, he didn’t admit the brutal OPI against Dallas Goedert against the cowboys was a bogus call, not to mention the idiotic call giving the cowboys the ball after the return man clearly fumbled and there were only Eagles around the ball and an Eagle clearly recovered the ball. These types of calls and mind boggling officiating gives credence to those who say the NFL is rigged. I’m a big time football fan, however, I must say I’ve turned more games off this year (never did before) because of the flag fests that interferes with the flow and outcome of some games. College football is so much more fun to watch. The NFL is over officiated.
    —————————————-
    Due to the blatant homerism of this post (that matches the screen name), many will conclude that you turned off watching NFL games not because of the officiating, but in fact because the Eagles suck.

  35. Well who knows why he called that penalty, but it wasn’t because of gambling. Public money was undoubtedly on the Saints, and Vegas wanted the Steelers to cover, which they did.

  36. NFL officials need to watch the college bowl games. These games are so much more enjoyable with the refs keeping the flags in their pockets. Fast moving and allowing the players to play.

  38. SSS Legend says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm
    Hayden had a slight push in Kamara’s back – how else do you explain how a player who can hurdle defenders gets only a 6 inch jump to catch the ball? A slight push just before a jump puts the player off balance and he can’t jump. I used to use that trick all the time playing basketball.

    25 30 Rate This

    So your logic is because of how high he jumped lmao

  40. CRY LITTLE BABIES CRY!!!

    I LOVE IT! After every single game people are on here whining and crying about bad calls, IT’S FOOTBALL, there will be hitting, there will be players getting hurt and there will be bad calls = GET OVER IT ALREADY!!!

    Funny thing is I never hear anyone complain when those bad calls benefit their team = NEVER! And I’m tired of hearing people complain about ticky-tack fouls as they call them, that’s like a bank robber that only gets a couple of bucks saying “it’s not that big of a deal, I only got a two dollars”! A foul is a foul NO MATTER how minor people think it is, bottom line if players don’t want flagged then don’t commit the penalty, PERIOD!

    Anytime the ball is in the air it doesn’t take “significant contact” as stated in the article, by rule whenever the ball is in the air a defender can’t even touch a receiver and the receiver can’t even touch the defender or it’s PI, actually it’s really simple but some people and players just don’t “GET IT”! And once a player crosses the line the penalty should be called, it doesn’t matter how “ticky-tack”. Classifying penalties according to the degree of the penalty would just lead to even worse calls and no calls than what were’re seeing now, therefore every penalty should be called and if every one is called then maybe the players will finally “GET IT” and stop committing them.

    IMHO the NFL needs to make teams have classes on the rule book and make them mandatory because there are way too many players & coaches that don’t know the rules! Just look at how many players and coaches claimed “I didn’t know you could have a tie” when it first started happening under the new rules! Now isn’t that something “ALL” players and coaches should know?

  42. Chiefs Seahawks. 2 bad PI’s…Another fake trip by Lockett ( does it all the time). And then Baldwin did a real aggressive spin, Tazmanian devil like, which is cool, spin yourself away. But if you fall, don’t expect a call

  43. The great scandal that will bring the NFL to its knees is the inept/corrupt officiating. Someone, somewhere (SI, HBO’s Real Sports,…) is working on a story to expose what’s going on. And when it breaks it will be earth-shattering and catastrophic. Can’t wait.

  44. dryzzt23 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm
    Yet again we have favoritism for the Saints.
    Make PI calls reviewable, THAT will solve the problem
    ————-
    Sure… Let’s review all holding calls as well.

Leave a Reply

