Plenty of former NFL coaches aren’t drawing interest, yet

As the eight NFL teams — 25 percent of the league — begin searching aggressively for a new coach, there are plenty of former NFL coaches who are available to be interviewed and/or considered. Not many are drawing much interest, yet.

Former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell will get multiple interviews, as will former Colts coach Chuck Pagano. Former Bills head coach (and Browns interim coach) Gregg Williams, former Broncos coach Vance Joseph, former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy will have interviews, too. Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson could end up getting hired as the new head coach in Cincinnati. Former Raiders, Broncos, and Washington coach Mike Shanahan could return to Denver, and former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians could become a candidate for the Buccaneers’ job.

For now, though, a long list of former NFL coaches are waiting for the phone to ring. If they’d answer. And plenty would. Here’s a list of guys who are out there. In no particular order.

Jeff Fisher (60): The former Oilers/Titans and Rams coach has a career record of 178-171-1, including a Super Bowl appearance and six postseason berths.

Jim Mora (57): The former Falcons and Seahawks coach has a 32-34 record in the NFL, and a 46-30 record at UCLA. He took the Falcons to the NFC title game in 2004.

Mike Mularkey (57): The former Bills, Jaguars, and Titans coach has a career record of 37-54. He took the Titans to the final eight last year.

Jim Schwartz (52): The former Lions head coach generated a 29-52 record in Detroit, taking over after the 0-16 disaster of 2008. He lead the Lions to a playoff berth, and he has coordinated the Philadelphia defense for the last three seasons.

Rex Ryan (56): The former Jets and Bills coach has a 65-68 career record; he’s 4-2 in the postseason with a pair of AFC title game appearances.

Mike Pettine (52): The Packers defensive coordinator was 10-22 in two seasons as Browns coach.

Rob Chudzinski (50): The one-and-done Browns coach won four of 16 games in his only season.

Joe Philbin (57): The Packers interim head coach was 26-30 in three-plus seasons with the Dolphins.

Gus Bradley (52): The former Jaguars coach, now the Chargers defensive coordinator, went 14-48 in nearly four seasons in Jacksonville.

Ken Whisenhunt (56): The former Cardinals and Titans coach has a career record of 52-73, including two playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance. He’s now the Chargers offensive coordinator.

Ben McAdoo (41): The former Giants coach took the team to the playoffs in his first year, but he was fired late in his second season. He went 13-16.

Jack Del Rio (55): The former Jaguars and Raiders coach went 94-97 with three playoff appearances.

Brad Childress (62): The former Vikings coach, 40-37 during his time in Minnesota, was fired during the 2010 season and never seriously considered for another head-coaching job in the NFL. He had two playoff appearances and a berth in the 2009 NFC title game. He’s currently the coach of the AAF’s Atlanta Legends.

Lovie Smith (60): The former Bears and Buccaneers coach went 89-87 in the NFL, taking the Bears to Super Bowl XLI. He has had three disastrous seasons at Illinois, winning nine and losing 27.

Leslie Frazier (59): The former Vikings coach went 21-33-1, with one playoff berth. He currently serves as the Bills defensive coordinator.

Dirk Koetter (59): The former Bucs coach was fired after completing his third season, winning 19 of 48 games.

Todd Haley (51): The former Chiefs coach went 19-27 in nearly three seasons, with one playoff berth. He served as the Steelers offensive coordinator for six seasons before joining the Browns in that same capacity, getting fired early in his first season.

Rod Marinelli (69): The former Lions coach had a record of 10-38, including 0-16 in 2008. He currently serves as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, and he never has been linked to another head-coaching job.

Marc Trestman (62): He went 13-19 in two years with the Bears; he was fired by the Toronto Argonauts a year after winning the Grey Cup.

Greg Schiano (52): The former Buccaneers coach went 11-21 in two seasons. He currently serves as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Eric Mangini (47): The former Jets and Browns coach went 33-48 in the NFL. He has been out of coaching since 2015, after a three-year stint with the 49ers as an assistant.

Jim Tomsula (50): The former 49ers coach had one full year on the job, going 5-11. He’s the defensive line coach in Washington.

Chip Kelly (55): The former Eagles and 49ers coach won 28 and lost 35, with one playoff appearance.

John Fox (63): Fox, now an ESPN analyst, racked up a record of 141-130 with the Panthers, Broncos, and Bears, making it to seven postseasons, with two Super Bowls.

Mike McCoy (46): The former Chargers coach went 28-38 with a playoff berth.

Norv Turner (66): The former Washington, Raiders, and Chargers coach went 118-126-1, with four playoff berths.

Steve Spagnuolo (59): The former Rams coach lasted 52 games, winning 11. He’s currently out of football.

Tom Cable (54): The former Raiders coach went 17-27. After seven years as the offensive line coach in Seattle, he was fired. In 2018, Cable returned to Oakland in that same role.

Mike Smith (59): The former Falcons coach went 67-50 with four playoff appearances and an NFC title game loss. He was fired during the 2018 season as defensive coordinator in Tampa.

Wade Phillips (71): The former Broncos, Bills, and Cowboys coach went 83-69 with five playoff appearances. He coordinated the Broncos’ championship defense in 2015, and he has spent the last two years running the Rams’ defense.

Dennis Allen (46): The former Raiders coach went 8-28. He has served as the Saints defensive coordinator since 2015.

Herm Edwards (64): The former Jets and Chiefs coach went 56-78 with four playoff appearances. He left broadcasting to become the head coach at Arizona State in 2018.