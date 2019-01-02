Eric Bieniemy lines up four interviews over next three days

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2019, 9:16 AM EST
Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been a popular candidate in this year’s head coaching searches and that’s led to a busy schedule over the next few days.

According to multiple reports, Bieniemy will kick off the interview process by speaking to the Buccaneers and Jets on Wednesday. He’ll move on to an interview with the Dolphins on Thursday and then speak to the Bengals on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Bieniemy has elected to pass on the opportunity to interview with the Cardinals, so he’ll be speaking with half of the eight teams currently looking for head coaches.

Bieniemy is finishing his first year as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City. That job was used as a stepping stone by Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy and their success has likely helped boost Bieniemy’s profile among teams looking for the same kind of turnaround.

10 responses to “Eric Bieniemy lines up four interviews over next three days

  3. Eric Bienemy is one hell of a coach. Being in Andy Reid’s coaching tree appears to be the Hottest Selling point of teams coaching searches.

  6. Yep, Miami will hire yet another coordinator who will struggle and will be looking for a new coach in 3 years…

  7. I think Bieniemy is an interesting candidate, I’m just reluctant to go all in on that selection. Bieniemy does not call the plays in that Offense, Andy Reid does. Patrick Mahomes development is impressive, but do you contribute that to Reid, Bieniemy, or one of the two QB coaches that the Chiefs have (Joe Bleymaier, and Mike Kafka). Those are things you need to consider when making that decision. I think one thing the Jets already have right in their search is that they’re focused on offensive minded candidates, something they haven’t had in a very long time; Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, and Todd Bowles were all prolific Defensive Coordinators. It will be interesting and different to see a high powered Jets offense.

  9. vottorific says:
    January 2, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Would love to see him coach in Cincy. He has worked there before. Has a great resume.

    —-

    Worked there as a football player, in fact.

  10. robkeezy says:
    January 2, 2019 at 10:19 am
    I think Bieniemy is an interesting candidate, I’m just reluctant to go all in on that selection. Bieniemy does not call the plays in that Offense, Andy Reid does.
    ———————————
    Rob, I felt the same way about Pederson and again about Nagy. Both of them seem to be working out well.

